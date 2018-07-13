CDC issues urgent warning about salmonella in cereal brand More The agency said an outbreak in Kellogg's Honey Smacks had infected at least 100 people in 33 states. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for CDC issues urgent warning about salmonella in cereal brand This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: CDC issues urgent warning about salmonella in cereal brand

Now Playing: Under new guidelines, an additional 800K teens in the U.S. have high blood pressure

Now Playing: Top tips for how to run without pain

Now Playing: What are the benefits of breastfeeding?

Now Playing: What this mom who discovered a lump while breastfeeding wants you to know

Now Playing: What is Cave disease?

Now Playing: Trauma suffered in childhood echoes across generations, study finds

Now Playing: New device helps kids with heart defects like Jimmy Kimmel's son

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Ashton discusses how men and women sleep differently

Now Playing: This summer's wackiest ice cream trends

Now Playing: HPV test may be better than Pap smears at detecting early cervical cancer: Study

Now Playing: FAA responds to lawsuit from a passengers' rights group

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: New study finds coffee drinkers may live longer

Now Playing: Should you have your baby alone if your biological clock is ticking?

Now Playing: Coffee drinkers may live longer: Study

Now Playing: Overtime work may overdrive diabetes risk in women

Now Playing: Serena Williams says she 'cried' when she stopped breastfeeding

Now Playing: What are PFAS?

Now Playing: How one couple lost a collective 135 pounds together

Now Playing: 105 and still alive: Study finds rate of death decreases for world's oldest people Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56577672,"title":"CDC issues urgent warning about salmonella in cereal brand","duration":"0:13","description":"The agency said an outbreak in Kellogg's Honey Smacks had infected at least 100 people in 33 states.","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-issues-urgent-warning-salmonella-cereal-brand-56577672","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}