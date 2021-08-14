CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to protect immune-compromised people from the delta variant.
5:08 | 08/14/21

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

