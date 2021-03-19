Transcript for CDC changes social distancing guidance for schools

In the meantime, the other major news this Friday night, and the pandemic. The major change for schools across the country. The CD issuing new guidelines, recommending three feet of social distancing for children with masks instead of six feet. Could this help to get children back to school sooner? Teachers unions are pushing back. The CDC director saying, we have to science. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, a major change that could help pave the way for millions more children to get back in the classroom. I'm hopeful that we are turning a corner on this pandemic. Getting our children back to school, in-person instruction as soon as possible is a critical first step in doing so. Reporter: The CDC today reducing its distancing recommendation from six feet to three inside the classroom with universal masking. But if community transmission is high, the CDC advises middle and high schools to break students into small groups or stay at six feet. That's because older kids are more likely to spread the virus. We've seen the science to ensure that this is safe for those schools. Reporter: The CDC citing multiple studies, finding the shorter distance did not sacrifice safety. Marci Clark is a mother of three in New Jersey, whose kids haven't been in a classroom in a year. It's been a year. I am at peace with my kids returning to school and being three feet apart from a classmate. Reporter: But some major teachers unions pushing back. The national education association calling for "More detail," and saying the rule change would be "Particularly challenging" for large urban schools with fewer resources. And concern from some school boards. We do in the want to try to cram as many student as we can into a classroom. Reporter: Today, Joe Biden making his first visit as president to the CDC, saying science is back. You've changed things. You've changed them in a way that are going to make everybody healthier in this country. And when we have a crisis, you're prepared to meet it because you speak truth and science to power. Reporter: But tonight, an urgent warning. Dr. Anthony Fauci saying the highly contagious uk variant could be 64% more deadly and now accounts for up to 30% of infections in the U.S. But adds the three authorized vaccines are effective against it. Get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. With the vaccine that we know works. And so let's get back to whit Johnson tonight and back to the new guidelines for school the change from six feet to three feet with masks. But for teachers and adults in schools we took note the distance will remain six feet? Six feet is still recommended among school staff, and when teachers are interacting with the students, that distance is also advised in group settings, when children are eating lunch, exercising or engage in the other activities without masks. The CDC pointing out children between the ages 5 and 17 make up 10% of covid cases in the U.S. Whit, thank you. There was some pushback from teachers unions as whit reported. I'm sure you have questions at home on this. Let's goat Dr. Ashish jha. Always great to have you. You heard the head of the CDC say we have the science on this. Are you confident three feet instead of six feet makes sense? David, thanks for having me I think as long as the kids and adults are masking up, as long as there's reasonable ventilation in the room, I think the science is strong that three feet is every bit as safe as six feet. At this time CDC got this right. We're watching the vaccination numbers. We watched Dr. Fauci defend himself on capitol hill, still wearing his mask after being fully vaccinated. He said this is not theater. Even for vaccinated Americans the recommendation is still masking in public because there's still a lot we don't know, if even you have been fully vaccinated. Yeah, and here's the key part of that. I think we have good evidence being vaccinated reduces transmission, but there's a lot of high-risk people out that that have not yet gotten vaccinated. Even if there's a small risk of spread, I think we need to continue the mask up. Over time we can definitely get rid of our masks and go back to a more normal way of life, but not until we have more high-risk people vaccinated. Dr. Ashish jha, appreciate our time. Thank you. President Biden's dhs secretary traveling to El Paso,

