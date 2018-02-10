Transcript for Chicago officer takes stand in own defense of fatally shooting 17-year-old

stand today in his own self-defense, in a case that sparked turmoil in Chicago and across -- and outrage across the country. Officer json Van Dyke on trial in the shooting death of laquan McDonald. Van Dyke growing emotional today as he offered his defense, after shooting McDonald 16 times. ABC's Alex Perez in Chicago. Reporter: The chilling video sparked protest. A Chicago police officer shooting 17-year-old laquan McDonald 16 times, killing him. Today, that officer taking the stand in his own defense. Jason Van Dyke testifying he feared for his life and shot because McDonald ignored repeated commands to drop a three-inch knife. I shot at the knife. I wanted to get rid of that knife. Reporter: Officers were responding to a call about a man breaking into cars. Van Dyke and his partner followed McDonald, who was high on pcp, for several blocks. His face had no expression. His eyes were just bugging out of his head. Reporter: Prosecutors zeroing in on why Van Dyke told his partner he would shoot the teen. Why did you say to him, "Oh, my god, I'm going to have to shoot that guy?" I thought he was under attack and the whole thing was just shocking to me. Reporter: Officer Van Dyke claims McDonald was lunging at him and then tried to get up after he was shot. Prosecutors say the video proves otherwise. Was there any point in that video where laquan McDonald was trying to get up? From that video, it may not show it. It wasn't from my perspective, ma'am. I was coming from a different angle. Reporter: Van Dyke pressed on why he kept shooting after McDonald collapsed? To me, it seemed like he was getting back up. Reporter: And David, if convicted, he could face life in prison. Van Dyke is technically still on the police force, pending outcome of this trial. The case could go to the jury sometime this week. David? Alex Perez with us tonight. Alex, thank you.

