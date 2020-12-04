Transcript for Christians around the world celebrate Easter

And around the world tonight, millions of people finding ways to celebrate Easter. Tonight, on the holiest day of the year for Christians around the world, these solemn images from the Vatican. Pope Francis addressing a nearly empty St. Peter's basilica. Calling on the faithful to spread a new type of contagion. One he calls a contagion of hope. Around the world, cathedrals usually filled to the brim on Easter, deserted. In Spain, Bolivia, Australia, striking images of empty pews. Instead, parishioners watching livestreams from the safety of their homes. And across Italy, a country devastated by the coronavirus, signs that contagion of hope is spreading. Priests taking to the rooftops, parishioners listening from a safe distance on their balconies. Amazing grace Reporter: And opera singer Andrea bocelli holding a concert he called "Music for hope" from an empty duomo in Milan. The performance going viral. His voice filling the void across images of empty cityscapes. The goal, he said, to hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart. But now I see The messages of hope tonight.

