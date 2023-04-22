City of Antioch, police officers sued over alleged racist texts

At least nine officers in Antioch, California are facing a lawsuit after the county DA and the FBI uncovered alleged racist and homophobic text messages between officers.

April 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live