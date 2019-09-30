City commissioner berates deputy at police awards ceremony

More
Mike Gelin accused Joshua Gallardo of being a “bad police officer” who had him charged for allegedly resisting arrest in 2015.
1:17 | 09/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for City commissioner berates deputy at police awards ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Mike Gelin accused Joshua Gallardo of being a “bad police officer” who had him charged for allegedly resisting arrest in 2015.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65964954","title":"City commissioner berates deputy at police awards ceremony","url":"/WNT/video/city-commissioner-berates-deputy-police-awards-ceremony-65964954"}