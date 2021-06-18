24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

All-civilian crew completes 1st full day in space

The SpaceX Inspiration4 mission is the third recent billionaire-backed space launch -- the first with an all-civilian crew to reach orbit.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live