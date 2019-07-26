Transcript for Colonel comes forward with accusations against Joint Chiefs nominee

We turn now to a troubling allegation against one of president trump's top military nominees. An army colonel coming forward, and tonight, despite his accusation, his nomination is going forward. Here is Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, graphic and disturbing allegations from colonel Kathryn spletstoser. Her lawyer telling ABC news the 28-year army veteran felt she had a moral responsibility to come forward. In explicit detail, she tells the "New York Times" that in December of 2017, at a defense forum in California, her then boss, air force general John Hyten, came to her hotel room saying he wanted to talk to her. Spletstoser says he "Pulled her to him and kissed her on the lips while pressing himself against her" and then ejaculated. She said he later apologized and said he had tried to kiss and touch her "Several times" prior to this alleged assault. Hayten, who would be the country's number two military officer if confirmed as the next joint chiefs vice chairman, denies the allegations which were reported just after his formal nomination was announced in April. Military investigators concluded there was insufficient evidence to support the accusations findings. Earlier this week, both Hyten and spletstoser testified privately before the senate armed services committee. Senate Republicans have decided to go ahead with the confirmation hearing next week, while some senators expressed concern. I have some concerns about how they haven given what seemingly is preferential treatment to general Hyten. Martha joins us now. Martha, general myten has denied all allegations. You just spoke to her lawyer? Reporter:dy. Her lawyer telling her that general Hyten rated her the highest level in character review. But he will be able to publicly explain his side of the story at the hearing Tuesday. Thank you.

