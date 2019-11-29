Community evacuated following explosion at refinery

More
Evacuations have been ordered for the 4 miles surrounding a petrochemical plant in Texas where an explosion recently occurred.
1:37 | 11/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Community evacuated following explosion at refinery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"Evacuations have been ordered for the 4 miles surrounding a petrochemical plant in Texas where an explosion recently occurred.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67376923","title":"Community evacuated following explosion at refinery","url":"/WNT/video/community-evacuated-explosion-refinery-67376923"}