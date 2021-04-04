-
Now Playing: Texans quarterback faces allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment
-
Now Playing: Rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans donates his 1st paycheck to workers in need
-
Now Playing: 'Bridgerton' breakout star will not return for Season 2
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift teases upcoming release 'Fearless…Taylor's Version'
-
Now Playing: Binge This!: Robin Roberts-produced movie 'Mahalia' hits Lifetime TV
-
Now Playing: Boy George set to release song dedicated to LGBTQI community in Ghana
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleads not guilty to fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Screenwriter may have evidence that could break case of Hollywood ‘Con Queen’: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Hollywood hopefuls discover they could be among hundreds who’d been conned: Part 1
-
Now Playing: MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta over new voting laws
-
Now Playing: Alice Braga dishes on explosive final season of ‘Queen of the South’
-
Now Playing: New music video featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono released
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato exclusively performs new song ‘The Art of Starting Over’
-
Now Playing: Emily VanCamp talks about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
-
Now Playing: This week’s ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick is ‘The Final Revival of Opal & Nev’ by Dawnie Walton
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives’ star heads to court over fraud allegations
-
Now Playing: Meet the ‘most often sung’ artist in the world
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Pedro Pascal moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Bobby Bones moments for his birthday