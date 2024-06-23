Coordinated attacks by gunmen in Russia's Dagestan region

Nine people were killed, seven of them police officers, and many more were injured after gunmen attacked two churches, a synagogue and a police checkpoint in Makhachkala and then Derbent.

June 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live