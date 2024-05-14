Cougar frightens Washington family in their backyard

A Monroe, Washington, family had a frightening incident in their backyard on Saturday when a cougar chased their pets, coming within feet of where they were standing.

May 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live