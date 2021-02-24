No criminal charges against officer who restrained Daniel Prude

More
A grandy jury voted not to charge officers shown on body camera video restraining Daniel Prude, a Black man, during an incident last March. Prude died while he was being restrained.
1:42 | 02/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No criminal charges against officer who restrained Daniel Prude

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"A grandy jury voted not to charge officers shown on body camera video restraining Daniel Prude, a Black man, during an incident last March. Prude died while he was being restrained. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76074374","title":"No criminal charges against officer who restrained Daniel Prude","url":"/WNT/video/criminal-charges-officer-restrained-daniel-prude-76074374"}