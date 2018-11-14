Cruise ship passenger falls to her death in South Pacific

More
Holland America said the 70-year-old woman was moving between the ship and a smaller boat when she fell.
0:15 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cruise ship passenger falls to her death in South Pacific
The cruise ship passenger who felt were Jeff in the South Pacific Holland America tonight saying a seven year old woman fell from a platform hitting the water while moving between the ship. And a smaller boat. Passengers reportedly were complaining of rough seas at the time her name is not been revealed company is investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59203497,"title":"Cruise ship passenger falls to her death in South Pacific","duration":"0:15","description":"Holland America said the 70-year-old woman was moving between the ship and a smaller boat when she fell. ","url":"/WNT/video/cruise-ship-passenger-falls-death-south-pacific-59203497","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.