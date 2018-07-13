Transcript for Daring helicopter rescue of 6 climbers and hiker on Mount Hood

To be nicks and other news in a Friday night a daring rescue late today on Mount Hood search and rescue teams and organ responding to a stranded hiker near the summit. Because of high winds look at chinook helicopter pilot for the organ National Guard doing a two wheel landing on the mountainside. Loring a ramp to retreat six climbers and that hiker they are all safe tonight.

