Deadly explosion in Paris due to gas leak

Raging flames and smoke ravage a street in Paris, France as rescue crew work swiftly to help people trapped in nearby buildings to due a blast from a gas leak.
0:22 | 01/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly explosion in Paris due to gas leak

