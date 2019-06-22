Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Hawaii

We begin with the tragic scene in Hawaii. The death toll rising. 11 people killed when their sky diving plane went down. While taking off in oahu. The accident the deadliest civilian crash in the U.S. Since 2015. The plane slamming into the the plane hitting a fence near the road, bursting into flames. Family members at the airfield possibly seen it happen. We're learning the identities of some of the victims including a sky diving instructor and father. Tonight new reporting about that plane and problems it had in the past. ABC's will Carr is in Hawaii to lead us off. Reporter: Tonight heart break in Hawaii after a sunset sky diving flight crashed and burst into flames just after take off. A downed aircraft. Reporter: 11 people died making this the deadliest crash in Hawaii since 1981. In my 40 years as a firefighter in Hawaii this is the most tragic aircraft accident we had. Reporter: It took off from a small airport on Hawaii's north shore. Instantly witnesses knew something went wrong. It started to flip and reverse. As it declines, decline, decline, it skimmed off those trees and smashed on the floor right against that fence. Reporter: It was operated by the oahu parachute center. This is video of one of their flights posted on YouTube. Authorities say at least six victims were employees. Others on board customers. The instructor's friends and family posting gut wrenching tributes on Facebook. Anna posting a tribute saying, my intense pain and anguish is indescribable. My son has lost his father. Officials say some of the victims' family members may have witnessed the crash. They left some family members behind and took off on the flight. There are survivors that didn't go on the plane. Will Carr joins us from the scene of the crash on the island of oahu. Will, two questions for you. This is the first time we're seeing your shot up there. Is that the plane behind you? You have new reporting. This plane may have crashed before? That's right, Tom. This is the debris field behind us. According to the F.A.A. The same plane was nearly involved in a crash back in 2016. There was a lot of damage there. Investigators are on their way to comb through the scene. They'll be looking into the plane's history as well as if there was engine failure or too much weight on board since the plane crashed right after take off. Will Carr steps from where that plane went down. Will, thank you for your report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.