Deadly Uber shooting in Houston

Police say a passenger was shot and killed seconds after sitting in the vehicle. Authorities are searching for the suspect.
0:14 | 04/26/19

Transcript for Deadly Uber shooting in Houston
Time now for index the deadly Gruber shooting in Houston police say a passenger were shot and killed seconds after sitting in the vehicle the gunman firing into the backseat. The driver speeding away with the victim calling police for help authorities searching for that suspect tonight.

