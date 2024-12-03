Death toll rises as snow hammers Midwest and Northeast

At least five have been killed in accidents across the Great Lakes region, with more lake effect snow forecast for later this week and freeze alerts as far south as Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

December 3, 2024

