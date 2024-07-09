Democratic lawmakers hold closed-door meeting

Democratic lawmakers deliberated on whether to continue supporting President Biden as their party's nominee or to urge him to withdraw from the race. Many expect Biden to remain the nominee.

July 9, 2024

