Transcript for 2 more deputies fired for 'neglect of duty' after Parkland massacre

This investigation is ongoing. Gio, thank you. A major new headline tonight. Two more sheriff's deputies have been fired for neglect of duty. The sheriff says it cost the lives of 17 people that day. A total of four officers now let go because of what they did not do that day. And tonight here, the police body cam, and what it shows. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Florida tonight. Reporter: The Broward sheriff's office says deputy Josh Stambaugh's own body camera video, seen here, shows neglect of duty. While the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was unfolding, he's shown putting on his bulletproof vest, then taking cover for five minutes as shots ring out. Prosecutors say instead of confronting the gunman, he got back in his truck and drove to a nearby highway. Tonight, deputy Stambaugh is out of a job, along with deputy Edward Eason, who the department says ran away from the gunfire. It became clear to me and our command staff that this was neglect of duty. Reporter: The 124-page internal affairs report released 17 months after 17 students and staff were murdered on Valentine's day. Four deputies have now been fired since the shooting, including school resource officer Scot Peterson. At this time, I will call Scot Peterson. Reporter: Peterson was arrested earlier this month and charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury after a state investigation found he did "Absolutely nothing to mitigate" the carnage that And Victor Oquendo with us live tonight from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. And Victor, the junior for these deputies says it will fight their firing? Reporter: That's right, David. Union representatives for those fired deputies say they're going to fight their termination. Peterson's attorney says that he is being made a scapegoat. Victor Oquendo with us again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.