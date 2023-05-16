DeSantis challenges Trump on abortion

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves towards a presidential run, he is now facing off against former President Donald Trump on a critical issue for Republican primary voters.

May 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live