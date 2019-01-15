Desperate rescue effort for Spanish toddler stuck in well

More than 100 firefighters and emergency workers in southern Spain searched on Monday for a 2-year-old toddler who fell into a narrow and deep borehole.
0:15 | 01/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Desperate rescue effort for Spanish toddler stuck in well

