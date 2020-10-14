New details in case of white woman who confronted Central Park bird-watcher

Prosecutors said Amy Cooper called 911 a second time, claiming bird-watcher Christian Cooper assaulted her. She was charged with filing a false police report and is seeking a plea deal.
0:21 | 10/14/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for New details in case of white woman who confronted Central Park bird-watcher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

