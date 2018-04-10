Transcript for New details on the 7 officers shot in a deadly shootout in South Carolina

And now to the other major news this Thursday night, new video just now emerging in that horrific scene that played out. Seven law enforcement officers shot, one dead. They were there to execute a warrant. Officers rushing to the scene, trying to rescue them, then taking bullets themselves. And tonight, what we are now learning about the gunman. Authorities saying he was not the man they were there for. ABC's Victor Oquendo in Florence, South Carolina, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the haunting sounds of relentless gunfire. As we're learning new chilling details about the standoff in an upscale South Carolina subdivision that left one officer dead, six more wounded. This has been a very tragic and devastating time. Reporter: Police say the incident unfolded just after 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, when the Florence county sheriff's office was executing a search warrant on an adult for allegations of sexually assaulting a minor. That's when Fred Hopkins who, according to sources, was not the subject of the warrant, allegedly opened fire. Suspect has a high-powered rifle and is firing at officers as we speak. Reporter: The sheriff's office forced to bring in this bulletproof car to retrieve the wounded. Situation not getting better. Please, please stay out. Reporter: Ambulances rushing from the scene. The neighborhood locked down. His view of fire was several hundred yards, so he had an advantage. Reporter: One of the bullets tragically killing a beloved 30-year veteran of the Florence city police department, Terrence carraway. He was a giant of a man, but he was the proverbial gentle giant. Reporter: Police say Hopkins, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney, surrendered about two hours after the incident started, leaving a community stunned. David, a source with the sheriff's office tells me that the warrant was meant for someone else at the home, a 27-year-old, but tonight, there is only one person in custody, and that's the shooter, and he has not yet been charged. David? Victor, thank you. Next this evening, you're

