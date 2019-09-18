Transcript for Distribution of heartburn drug Zantac halted over possible carcinogen

To be index of other news and distribution of the popular heartburn drug Zantac halted over a possible carcinogen. The announcement from Swiss drugmaker Novartis comes after the FDA learned of small amounts of a carcinogen in some branded and generic products Novartis calls to step. Cautionary. Authorities say you should check with your doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.