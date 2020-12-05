Doctor's tweet about near-full flight sparks concern

More
United, which flew the doctor and other health care volunteers home for free after they helped treat COVID-19 patients in New York, said the flight was 85% full.
1:33 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor's tweet about near-full flight sparks concern

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"United, which flew the doctor and other health care volunteers home for free after they helped treat COVID-19 patients in New York, said the flight was 85% full.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70624610","title":"Doctor's tweet about near-full flight sparks concern","url":"/WNT/video/doctors-tweet-full-flight-sparks-concern-70624610"}