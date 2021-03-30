Dogs reunited with owners

A deaf and blind dog instantly recognized his owner when he was returned to him. Also, 10-year-old Tyler reunited with his dog, Bruiser, who went missing for two months in Sebring, Florida.
1:01 | 03/30/21

