DOJ responds to House GOP request for info on criminal probes

In a letter obtained by ABC News, Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte told House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that "longstanding policy" prevents them from discussing pending investigations.

January 20, 2023

