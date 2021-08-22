Don Everly dead at 84

More
The rock and roll pioneer was one of two of the groundbreaking duo The Everly Brothers.
0:27 | 08/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Don Everly dead at 84

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The rock and roll pioneer was one of two of the groundbreaking duo The Everly Brothers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79591874","title":"Don Everly dead at 84","url":"/WNT/video/don-everly-dead-84-79591874"}