-
Now Playing: AFL-CIO president Trumka dies at 72
-
Now Playing: American inventor Ron Popeil dies at 86
-
Now Playing: After he stepped down as host, ‘Jeopardy!’ will reportedly air Mike Richards episodes
-
Now Playing: WNBA superstar sets another record
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Ty Burrell moments from Modern Family for his birthday
-
Now Playing: A look into new limited series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' and its all-star cast
-
Now Playing: 'The Crown' names new princess Diana and Prince Charles
-
Now Playing: Look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life
-
Now Playing: BTS officially cancels 'Map of the Souls' tour due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: Who will replace Mike Richards as 'Jeopardy!' co-host?
-
Now Playing: Mo'ne Davis talks MLB Little League Classic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly’s ex-employee: Star lived in ‘twilight zone’
-
Now Playing: Mike Richards steps down as ‘Jeopardy!’ host
-
Now Playing: Lorde performs ‘Fallen Fruit’ on ‘GMA3’
-
Now Playing: Exploring the life and legacy of Alvin Ailey
-
Now Playing: Jason Isbell on requiring proof of vaccination at his shows