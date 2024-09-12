Earthquake hits Southern California amid record-breaking seismic activity

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake centered near Malibu rocked the Los Angeles area early Thursday in what experts say has been a record-breaking year for seismic activity.

September 12, 2024

