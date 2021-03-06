-
Now Playing: Multiple earthquakes felt across Texas
-
Now Playing: 4.0-magnitude earthquake in California
-
Now Playing: United Airlines has deal to buy ‘supersonic’ jets
-
Now Playing: High school track team supports teammate with cancer
-
Now Playing: First Lady celebrates her birthday
-
Now Playing: Famous defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey dies at 87
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old boy appears in court, charged as minor
-
Now Playing: Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire
-
Now Playing: White House delivers warning on ransomware
-
Now Playing: CDC urges teens to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: 94-year-old woman receives high school diploma
-
Now Playing: Bear keeps returning to family's porch
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US ships 1st donated vaccine doses to nations in need
-
Now Playing: Unemployment claims hit another pandemic low as key industries hire more workers
-
Now Playing: 1st US-donated vaccine doses expected to arrive in South Korea soon
-
Now Playing: NFL agrees to end controversial 'race-norming' practice in concussion suit payouts
-
Now Playing: How 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' still affects LGBTQ+ veterans
-
Now Playing: Cyberattacks raise questions over what American institutions could be at risk
-
Now Playing: Biden, GOP continue to seek compromise on infrastructure bill