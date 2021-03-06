Earthquake shakes Hawaii’s Big Island

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported an earthquake at an active deep-sea volcano off the coast.
0:17 | 06/03/21

Earthquake shakes Hawaii's Big Island

