Transcript for Escaped Tennessee convict captured after 5-day manhunt

Now to the breaking news in Tennessee. The escaped inmate suspected of killing a prison official is behind bars tonight. And overnight, this surveillance video here. That is a suspect rummaging in a refrigerator outside the home. Police flooding the area, taking him in custody without incident. Thousands of people are resting easier tonight, including the inmate's daughter. In an interview with ABC news, his daughter says she was terrified he was coming for her. Here is ABC's will reeve. Reporter: Tonight, a fugitive -- convicted kidnapper and accused murderer -- caught in Tennessee after a tense five-day manhunt. Officers from T dot, tbi spotted Watson coming out of a soybean field. He surrendered without incident, Reporter: Earlier this morning, Harvey and Ann Taylor spotting Curtis ray Watson on their doorbell camera wearing camouflage. Rummaging through an outdoor refrigerator, the first sighting of him since his Wednesday escape. She said "That's him, that's him." So I prepared if he tried to come inside and then we called 911. Reporter: Watson, still looking very much like his mug shot, his appearance unchanged. And tonight, Watson's daughter speaking exclusively to ABC This has always been a childhood nightmare of mine. That he was gonna come out, because I'm one daughter that he hasn't hurt. And I was just always scared he's gonna come out, he's gonna finally hurt me. Reporter: Watson had been serving a 15-year term for kidnapping his then wife. Considered a minimum security prisoner, he was out on lawn-mowing duty on Wednesday morning. At 8:30, he's seen near the home of corrections administrator Debra Johnson, who lived on prison grounds. It was there that officials say Watson sexually assaulted and murdered her. Watson then making his getaway on a tractor, not seen again until 3:30 this morning at that home. Watson apparently not getting very far. The home in henning, Tennessee just 10 miles from the prison. I can assure you our office will be resolved to see that he is put back where he can never harm anybody in our communities. We are looking at maybe the death penalty in this case. Will reeve joins us now. State investigators have promised an award of $60,000 in this case. And Watson's daughter says she knows where the money should go. That's right, Tom, she believes at least some of that reward summon go towards paying for the funeral cost of the prison phone Debra Johnson. Thank you.

