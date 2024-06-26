Evan Gershkovich on trial in Russia on espionage charges

The espionage trial for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich began in Russia on Wednesday. U.S. officials have accused the Kremlin of using the case to achieve its political objectives.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live