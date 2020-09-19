Exhausted firefighters sing ‘Take Me Out to the Fire Line’ after 14-hour shift

Video shows a crew of firefighters singing “Take Me Out to the Fire Line” after a grueling 14-hour battle with Oregon’s wildfires.
1:44 | 09/19/20

Transcript for Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14-hour shift

