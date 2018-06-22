Transcript for Explosion destroys house, damages several other buildings in Ohio

. From Columbus, Ohio new pictures after a violent home explosion. Two people critically injured. About's Steve osunsami with the images tonig as first responders race to the scene. Reporter: This was an emergency. Columbus police officers, responding to a home explosion today, were racing to find possible survivors. The home was supposed to be empty, but they were worried someone was trapped inside. Sifting through the rubble, they find a boy. Sweetie, you're good. You've made it this far. You're going to be all right. Reporter: Then they hear a voice, someone calling for help. I'm trying sweetheart. Reporter: Police say it was 36-year-old Vernice hill. She too is pulled out alive. Both are in critical condition with burns and fractures. The blast was so loud, they could hear it miles away. We do have a house completely leveled. Workers in there digging, trying to dig people out. Reporter: Several houses and buildings nearby were damaged in the explosion. Investigators tonight believe it was a natul gas explosion, caused by metal scrappers who pulling metal from the property.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.