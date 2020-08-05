Transcript for Father and son charged in black jogger's slaying

Matt, thank you. New developments on the case igniting national outrage. A father and son charged with murder more than two months after the shooting of an unarmed jogger in Georgia. Here's Steve osunsami tonight. Reporter: This is the moment that many felt was months overdue. Within 36 hours of taking over this case, state investigators arrested Gregory and Travis Mcmichael, accusing them of aggravated assault and the murder of this young man, 25-year-old ahmaud arbery, seen here in February jogging towards his death on a street in south Georgia. I'm very comfortable in telling you that there's more than sufficient probable cause in this case for felony murder. Reporter: The father and son made their first court appearance today. As a former law enforcement officer, Gregory Mcmichael is well known in the local courts, which led to two prosecutors here removing themselves from the investigation. Are you Gregory Mcmichael? Yes. You are being charged with the crime of felony murder. Reporter: Police say the mcmichaels are the men with guns in the shocking cell phone recording. They told police that arbery looked like this man seen in these surveillance images from some time before the shooting, given to ABC news by a local lawyer. He says the person here is suspected of breaking into homes in this mostly white suburban neighborhood of satilla shores. But according to a local newspaper, the only report of any burglary since January was a gun stolen from a pickup truck outside the home of one of the mcmichaels. I'm out here at satilla shores. There's a black male running down the street. Reporter: The video shows them killing arbery in the street, but people who back the mcmichaels say it was arbery who started fighting. The outrage over it all is pouring on to the streets. Arbery could have turned 26 years old today. State authorities say there could be more arrests and that they're talking with everyone, including who recorded the video. His lawyer says his client is cooperating with investigators. I know you're going to stay on this Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.