Transcript for FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

Now to the pandemic. A landmark decision from the fda is reportedly hours away with full approval of the pfizer vaccine expected. The surgeon general hopeful more people will get the shot, and civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and his wife both in their 70s and fully vaccinated are hospitalized with breakthrough infections. ABC's Marcus Moore reports in from Dallas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as the nation battles against the surge of covid cases and deaths, "The New York Times" is reporting the fda may grant full approval to pfizer's covid vaccine as early as tomorrow. Currently it's only authorized for emergency use. The fda certainly has been evaluating the application for full approval from pfizer. I wouldn't be surprised if they issued full approval soon. Reporter: The U.S.' daily case average has now risen to 137,000 cases a day, up by approximately 230% in the last month, overwhelming hospitals. It's chaotic. Don't get sick because if you have a heart attack or if you have a stroke, you are out of luck. Reporter: In Edmond, Oklahoma, 11-year-old Cameron rice now home after fighting covid in the icu telling his mother he wants to wear a mask at school even though it's optional. He goes, I agree, mom, I need to wear a mask. Reporter: Here in Texas, many larger school districts are bucking gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask requirements. And in Florida, officials are now threatening to withhold state funds to school districts in miami-dade if they continue to enforce masks. This as breakthrough cases continue. Civil rights leader, reverend Jesse Jackson, and his wife are hospitalized in Chicago for covid after both being fully vaccinated. The couple's son saying doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. The 79-year-old received his first dose of the pfizer shot in January, seven months ago. Linsey, that pfizer fda approval is potentially hours away and the U.S. Surgeon general tells ABC news he anticipates it will help convince those Americans who are on the fence to finally get a shot. Linsey. Marcus, thank you.

