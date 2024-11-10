FEMA supervisor under investigation in North Carolina

FEMA is investigating allegations out of North Carolina where the agency said a supervisor was fired after telling her team helping hurricane victims in Florida not to go to homes with Trump signs.

November 10, 2024

