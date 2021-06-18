24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Never Forget Walk honors victims of 9/11

Frank Siller is walking from the Pentagon to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to Ground Zero in honor of his brother Stephen, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

