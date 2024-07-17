Frantic race to rescue a 16-year-old girl buried on San Diego beach

Firefighters were digging out the teen who was trapped when a six-foot sand hole collapsed around her at Mission Beach. She was buried up to her neck, but rescuers were able to free her.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live