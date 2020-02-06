George Floyd’s brother calls for peace after protests

Terrence Floyd visited a memorial in Minneapolis where his older brother died at the hands of a police officer, and urged the crowd to “do this peacefully” through education and voting.
3:47 | 06/02/20

