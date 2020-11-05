Transcript for Georgia authorities seek DOJ's help in jogger's slaying

And new developments in the case of the unarmed African-American jogger shot and killed by a father and son. Here again, Steve osunsami. Reporter: State authorities in Georgia who've taken over this case from local prosecutors are now asking the U.S. Department of justice to step in, and look into the "Handling" of this investigation. The family of 25-year-old ahmaud arbery, who is seen meeting his death in this violent recording, has been calling for federal hate crimes charges since their son was killed on this south Georgia street in February. Travis Mcmichael and his father Gregory are now charged with murdering the unarmed young black man in what they argue was a citizen's arrest. Gregory Mcmichael used to work in local law enforcement and it's the actions of these two district attorneys, Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill, that are now under the federal microscope. Neither filed charges in the case. Both removed themselves because of their apparent connections to the gunmen. And Barnhill argued in a letter that there was a "Fight over the shotgun," and that the victim "Initiated the fight." Georgia authorities have replaced the white prosecutors with this woman, district attorney joyette Holmes, from the other side of state. Now I have a sense of hope. At one point in the beginning, I didn't have any hope that anything would ever be done about it. Reporter: New video from the moments before arbery was killed does show him stopping through a home construction site, where he leaves empty-handed. The mcmichaels told police they chased the young man down because they thought he was responsible for break-ins in the mostly white neighborhood. Tonight, the owners of that property underline that they have no connection to the gunmen, and no matter what, they say they "Would never have sought a vigilante response, much less one resulting in a tragic death." The new prosecutor says she hopes to bring to light the justice this case deserves. The men do not have lawyers at this point, and have not entered a plea. Steve, thank you. When we come back, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.