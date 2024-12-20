German Christmas market attack leaves at least 2 dead, nearly 70 injured

A car plowed into people visiting the market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday. A 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia has been arrested as a suspect in the attack, authorities said.

December 20, 2024

