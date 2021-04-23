Ghislane Maxwell makes 1st court appearance

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to two additional sex trafficking charges and the indictment added a fourth alleged victim. Maxwell allegedly recruited victims to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.
0:15 | 04/23/21

