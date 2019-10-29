Transcript for Grandfather charged after toddler falls to her death from cruise ship

tonight for the Indiana family who lost their little girl when she fell from the 11th floor of that royal caribbean cruise ship, when he grandfather lifted her up to see out the window. Her grandfather tonight has now bnl charged with negligent homicide. Tonight, the little girl's family is standing by the grandfather. They blame royal caribbean. And what they're demanding to see. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Three months after Chloe Wiegand plunged 115 feet to her death from a royal carribean ship, her grandfather, Sam Anello, now facing a charge of negligent homicide in Puerto Rico. The family is reeling tonight. They've already been grieving so tremendously that to compound this on top of it really is like kicking a man when he's down. Reporter: Their lawyer telling us Chloe's parents are standing by her grandfather's account, saying he brought her to this area near the ship's waterpark to look through the glass. Her mother at the time telling NBC he had no idea that window was open. He was extremely hysterical. The thing that he has repeatedly told us is, "I believe that there was glass." He will cry over and over. To lose our baby this way is just unfathomable. Reporter: Royal caribbean calling it a "Tragic incident," saying they have assisted authorities. But Chloe's family says the cruiseline didn't follow safety guidelines and wants to see the ship surveillance. I think the surveillance is just going to show exactly what Sam has testified to all along. Reporter: Chloe's grandfather was released on bond. He's due back in course next month. The family plans on suing royal caribbean. Trick or the, thank you.

