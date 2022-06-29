'Grease' actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73. She is being remembered for charming generations of “Grease” fans, earning four Grammy awards and waging a battle with cancer for much of her career.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live