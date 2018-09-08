Transcript for Groom marries on the beach and then rescues stranded swimmer

Finlynica strong.newlywedsorescue. The groom taking plunge at his wedding. Those are news Cindy and Ed Ed on an alaba beacthey were sing for Tse wedding photos, when, all of a sudd, they noted a swimmer desperately trying to make it to shore. He struggling a little bit and HEET back, having a hard time. Reporter: 18-year-old J Robinson W stranded. The newlyweds Tu to one not He takes off his shirt and he went to take off bottoms I'you don't have Tr: Zac, anicer in the U.S. Coast guard, kn what H do. She said, don't worry about yoants just . You goto listen to your wi, Beuse, otherwise, you're in trouble. Reporteo his Normal wear and dovin, with bride, Cindy, waiting T search, go and all. I knowow part tt dre was. Reporter: It was all worthl to shore. Grandkids are going to ha storw? Itas a perfect day, butiful weddg. Reporter:nd dajamel and his mom with this speci message for zac. Appreciate that. Really rely appreciate him andhank god that god had him posioned there that time to saim so,night, W Sal Cindy and zac F beimerica stro. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas I'll see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.