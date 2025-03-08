Growing concerns after deadly clashes across Syria

More than a thousand people, mostly civilians, have died during fighting between government forces and supporters of former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

March 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live